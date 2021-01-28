Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $10.84 Million Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,233 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $10,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Simply Good Foods by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Simply Good Foods by 30.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stephens began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.31.

Shares of SMPL opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $32.03. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,458.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

