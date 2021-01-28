Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,002 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in InMode were worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INMD. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth approximately $25,214,000. Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 206.1% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after buying an additional 404,000 shares during the period. DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth $13,404,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 143.2% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 628,443 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $21,407,000 after buying an additional 370,075 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth $12,399,000. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on INMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $57.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.15. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $62.20.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

