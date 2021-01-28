Conceal (CCX) Trading Down 13.2% Over Last Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. Conceal has a market cap of $349,412.17 and approximately $21,199.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,365,633 coins and its circulating supply is 9,460,558 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

