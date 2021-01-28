COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Trading Up 23.3%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS)’s share price was up 23.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 4,051,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,583,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

About COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS)

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced products for telecom network operators, mobile device carriers, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

