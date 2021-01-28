COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives $65.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMPS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,784,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,616,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $563,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $43.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.66. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.45). On average, equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

