Comparing Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) & Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Kura Sushi USA has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Sushi USA -60.53% -44.44% -18.70% Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 3.92% 3.54% 0.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kura Sushi USA and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Sushi USA 0 0 6 0 3.00 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 1 1 6 0 2.63

Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus price target of $22.40, indicating a potential downside of 9.82%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus price target of $143.63, indicating a potential upside of 5.10%. Given Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is more favorable than Kura Sushi USA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.3% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Sushi USA $45.17 million 4.60 -$17.36 million ($2.08) -11.94 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $2.52 billion 1.28 -$32.47 million $2.04 66.99

Kura Sushi USA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. Kura Sushi USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store beats Kura Sushi USA on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items. As of September 16, 2020, the company operated 663 Cracker Barrel stores in 45 states. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.

