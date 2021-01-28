Comparing Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) & Its Peers

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Intercontinental Exchange to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Intercontinental Exchange and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercontinental Exchange 0 2 13 1 2.94 Intercontinental Exchange Competitors 193 997 1071 29 2.41

Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus price target of $119.08, indicating a potential upside of 8.90%. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies have a potential upside of 4.63%. Given Intercontinental Exchange’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intercontinental Exchange is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Intercontinental Exchange has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intercontinental Exchange’s peers have a beta of 0.46, meaning that their average share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Intercontinental Exchange pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Intercontinental Exchange pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 36.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Intercontinental Exchange and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercontinental Exchange 26.19% 13.63% 1.97% Intercontinental Exchange Competitors 15.87% 20.53% 7.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intercontinental Exchange and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intercontinental Exchange $6.55 billion $1.93 billion 28.18 Intercontinental Exchange Competitors $8.04 billion $638.76 million 26.88

Intercontinental Exchange’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Intercontinental Exchange. Intercontinental Exchange is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Intercontinental Exchange beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, metals, interest rates, equities, ETFs, credit derivatives, digital assets, bonds, and currencies, as well as offers mortgage and technology services. It also offers data services to support the trading, investment, risk management, and connectivity needs of customers across major asset classes. The company operates exchanges and marketplaces; cash equities, equity options, and bond exchanges; and over-the-counter markets for physical energy, fixed income, credit default swaps, and central counterparty clearing houses. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.