Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.16

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 11283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,268,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $34,189,916.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,411,971 shares of company stock valued at $139,243,978. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 15.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 64.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 803.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

