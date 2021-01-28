Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. Tesla makes up approximately 0.2% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Tesla by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,259.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $20.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $843.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,865,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,695.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $742.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.00. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,033 shares of company stock worth $78,547,823 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tesla from $890.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.79.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.