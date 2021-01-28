Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 212,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 8.5% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $28,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.5% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.72. The stock had a trading volume of 158,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,131. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $159.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.52.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.