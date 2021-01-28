Comet Industries Ltd. (CMU.V) (CVE:CMU) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Comet Industries Ltd. (CMU.V) (CVE:CMU) shares rose 11.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.90. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 7,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.07.

Comet Industries Ltd. (CMU.V) Company Profile (CVE:CMU)

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in British Columbia. It also acquires and holds mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property with five crown granted mineral claims covering an area of approximately 76.9 hectares located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

