Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.87 and last traded at $56.80. Approximately 2,655,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,479,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.12.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comerica from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Get Comerica alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average of $46.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Comerica by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 454,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after buying an additional 54,312 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 48.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 201.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Comerica by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.