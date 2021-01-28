Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $114,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 111,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $352,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 114,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,412 shares of company stock valued at $646,670 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,362,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 163.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 140,286 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 713,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 647,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 123,066 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.