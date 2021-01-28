CoinPoker Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $10.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00071920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.11 or 0.00902678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006210 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00052346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.39 or 0.04295784 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017790 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

