CoinFi Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $62,460.00 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, CoinFi has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $178,787.88 and $62,460.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00076616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.15 or 0.00932306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006343 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00051609 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.11 or 0.04454194 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014988 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018011 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

COFI is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.