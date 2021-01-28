Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Trading Down 5.9%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)’s stock price fell 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.47 and last traded at $41.98. 988,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 612,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.61.

Several research firms have recently commented on COHU. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Cohu from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average of $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $963,838.00. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $865,063.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,371,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,804 shares of company stock worth $3,414,590. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Cohu by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 606,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after acquiring an additional 105,800 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $1,168,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

