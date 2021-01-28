Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

COHU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $41.98 on Monday. Cohu has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $49.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cohu will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,679,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $963,838.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,590. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 327.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

