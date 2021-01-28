Coho Partners Ltd. Makes New $220,000 Investment in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,190 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,780,000 after buying an additional 21,275 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 278,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 267,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Bryn Mawr Bank stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,327. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.92. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.46 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $91,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,951.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Laplante purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $45,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens raised Bryn Mawr Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bryn Mawr Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.