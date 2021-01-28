Coho Partners Ltd. Increases Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,941 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $23,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 985,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,298,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 75,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

DGX traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.68. 18,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,910. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.60. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $131.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

