Coho Partners Ltd. Grows Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031,043 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands makes up 3.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $193,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,701,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,900,000 after purchasing an additional 503,608 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,743,000 after buying an additional 1,194,470 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,839,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,393,000 after buying an additional 286,543 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,402,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,783,000 after buying an additional 220,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,115,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,833,000 after buying an additional 19,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock traded down $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $34.37. 205,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,041,848. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

