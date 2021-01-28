Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $116.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.84 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Shares of CNS opened at $68.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. Cohen & Steers has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.94.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNS shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.