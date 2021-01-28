Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,585 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 63.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.23. The company had a trading volume of 82,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,596. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.68.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. 140166 upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

