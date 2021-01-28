Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,260 shares during the period. Cognex comprises 4.7% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $11,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $81.03. 224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $88.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.06.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $251.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $11,366,400.00. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,400 shares of company stock worth $29,351,115. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

