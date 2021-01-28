Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Announces Earnings Results

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 21.30%.

Coastal Financial stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.68. 1,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $247.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.77. Coastal Financial has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $23.53.

In related news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal sold 21,160 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $418,968.00. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium-sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

