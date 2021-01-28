Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Announces Earnings Results

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 21.30%.

Coastal Financial stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.68. 1,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $247.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.77. Coastal Financial has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $23.53.

In related news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal sold 21,160 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $418,968.00. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium-sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

