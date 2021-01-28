CMC Metals Ltd. (CMB.V) (CVE:CMB) Shares Up 20%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CMB.V) (CVE:CMB)’s stock price shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 189,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 290,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.43 million and a PE ratio of -11.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13.

About CMC Metals Ltd. (CMB.V) (CVE:CMB)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver-zinc-lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories.

