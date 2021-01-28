Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.92

Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.92 and last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 15885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLDR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 141,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $2,033,412.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,851 shares in the company, valued at $9,103,763.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 96,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,355,618.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,195.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 527,214 shares of company stock worth $7,332,230 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Cloudera by 56.3% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cloudera by 98.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 100.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 18.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 64,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 74.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

