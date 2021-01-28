Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Trading Down 5.9%

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) was down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.97 and last traded at $32.98. Approximately 676,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 979,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.05.

Several research analysts have commented on CWEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.81, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.42). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Clearway Energy by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,327,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,786,000 after purchasing an additional 970,741 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,128,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $5,246,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Clearway Energy by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 333,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 96,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Clearway Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 425,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 94,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.