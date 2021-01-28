Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes $21.73 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 997,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,732,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,662,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,483,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,217 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,572,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,418,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 786,137 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 306.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 477,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 360,168 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPW opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

