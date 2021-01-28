Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes $21.09 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 548,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,090,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of UDR by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 219,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 100,478 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of UDR by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of UDR opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.51 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.