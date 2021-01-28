Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 42,157 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,157 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $14,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBS opened at $107.23 on Thursday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $137.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $385.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.43.

In related news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $1,808,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,143,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,462,274.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,926 shares of company stock worth $6,235,403 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

