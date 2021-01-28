Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 41,716 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 41,716 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $33,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $274.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $295.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

