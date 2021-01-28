Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,607,197,000 after purchasing an additional 105,873 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 465,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,356,000 after purchasing an additional 103,282 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 323,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,821,000 after purchasing an additional 94,135 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,143,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,501,000 after acquiring an additional 90,142 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total value of $54,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,987,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,680 shares of company stock worth $1,481,616. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN opened at $515.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $560.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $328.13 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The firm has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.67 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

