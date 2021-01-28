Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Makes New $22.38 Million Investment in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 261,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.53.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,700 shares of company stock worth $8,993,550. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $84.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $93.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

