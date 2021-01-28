Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,017 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $9,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 57,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 393,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 555,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000.

Get Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of IPKW stock opened at $39.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.