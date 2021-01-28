Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,570 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,265,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,243,000 after acquiring an additional 254,107 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,840,000 after acquiring an additional 232,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $19,529,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $114.10 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.44 and a 200 day moving average of $107.80.

