Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $18,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.3% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 875 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI opened at $212.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $230.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.63.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,143 shares of company stock valued at $45,055,720 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

