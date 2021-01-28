Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 660,836 Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 660,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 84.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

TX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bradesco Corretora raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

Shares of TX stock opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average is $22.42. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.48. Ternium had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

