Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) Shares Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 9.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 101,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 137,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate stock opened at $27.85 on Thursday. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of -46.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clarivate from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Clarivate from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

