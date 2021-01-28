Civic (CVC) Trading 5.3% Higher This Week

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. Civic has a total market cap of $100.89 million and $38.53 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000472 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Civic has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00073845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.75 or 0.00900974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00052003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.09 or 0.04408954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018102 BTC.

Civic is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com

Civic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

