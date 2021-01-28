Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Up 5.7%

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $139.19 and last traded at $139.10. Approximately 1,773,450 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,497,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.63.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.82 and a 200 day moving average of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $76,466.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,839.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 8,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $908,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,318 shares in the company, valued at $36,849,011.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,228 shares of company stock worth $2,920,961. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 167,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $21,816,000 after buying an additional 79,152 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,419 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 12.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,823 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $48,729,000 after purchasing an additional 39,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,534 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

