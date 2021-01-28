Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,107 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 20,531 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 183.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 181.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $249,452.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $34,432.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,228 shares of company stock worth $2,920,961. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $144.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.