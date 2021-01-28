Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $258.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $250.00.

BURL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $245.68.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of BURL opened at $236.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of -91.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.01 and its 200-day moving average is $216.47. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $271.74.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,581,960.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,942.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $440,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $10,061,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 38.0% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.