Citigroup Increases Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $166.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.11.
Shares of SLAB opened at $131.53 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $144.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 438.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $36,042.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,557. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $692,626.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,181,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,069 shares of company stock worth $1,216,348 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 702,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,781,000 after purchasing an additional 25,661 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 10.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 666,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,190,000 after buying an additional 65,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,396,000 after acquiring an additional 32,351 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 222,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,357,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
