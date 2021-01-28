Citigroup Increases Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $166.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.11.

Shares of SLAB opened at $131.53 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $144.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 438.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $221.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.08 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $36,042.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,557. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $692,626.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,181,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,069 shares of company stock worth $1,216,348 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 702,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,781,000 after purchasing an additional 25,661 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 10.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 666,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,190,000 after buying an additional 65,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,396,000 after acquiring an additional 32,351 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 222,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,357,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

