Citigroup Increases ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $41.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.68.

Shares of OKE opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 8,739.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 22,112 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 123.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 104,375 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

