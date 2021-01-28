Citigroup Increases Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$11.00

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price raised by Citigroup from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.58.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$7.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35. The company has a market cap of C$14.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$12.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.34.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The business had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.2601767 EPS for the current year.

About Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

