Citigroup Increases Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Price Target to $13.00

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $11.40 to $13.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

AMKR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $16.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $83,385.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,153.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 28,125 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $428,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,400.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,500 shares of company stock worth $1,777,016. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 104,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 21.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2.5% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

