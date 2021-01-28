Citigroup Boosts Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $135.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENTG. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.50.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $99.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.63. Entegris has a twelve month low of $38.12 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 41.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

