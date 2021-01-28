Citigroup Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $17.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 80.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AMD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.15.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.40. 2,291,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,602,102. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.22. The company has a market cap of $106.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,958.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $339,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 362,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,710,000 after buying an additional 114,905 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 813.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 800,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,630,000 after buying an additional 712,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

