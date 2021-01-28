Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $127.29

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $127.29 and last traded at $122.14, with a volume of 6441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cimpress by 232.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cimpress in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

