Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $127.29

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $127.29 and last traded at $122.14, with a volume of 6441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.38.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cimpress by 232.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cimpress in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cimpress Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPR)
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.
