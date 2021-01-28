CIBC Trims Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) Target Price to C$60.00

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRU. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

TSE MRU opened at C$55.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.10. Metro Inc. has a 12 month low of C$49.03 and a 12 month high of C$66.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.82.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.17 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Metro Inc. will post 3.6745959 earnings per share for the current year.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

